Taylor Swift takes on retro role in Sugarland video ‘Babe’ (VIDEO)

YouTube screengrab of ‘Babe’ single by Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift.

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — US country duo Sugarland has teamed up with Taylor Swift for the new single Babe, whose just-teased video finds the pop star playing a red-headed temptress in a Mad Men-esque setting.

Swift is joined in the video by actor Brandon Routh, who tweeted that he cut his hair "to be more like Don Draper" in anticipation of the video shoot.

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles likewise stars, playing Routh’s happy-on-the-outside, seething-on-the-inside wife.

The trailer for the Babe video got its premiere last night at the CMT Awards in Nashville, with the full video set to premiere on Saturday, June 9. Babe is featured on Sugarland’s new LP Bigger, which drops tomorrow and is the duo’s first following a multi-year hiatus. — AFP-Relaxnews