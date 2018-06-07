Bersih 2.0 questions govt’s rationale behind unequal MP allocations

Bersih’s 2.0 statement came in response to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that Opposition MPs will receive RM100,000 in allocation, while those in government will get RM500,000. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Bersih 2.0 slammed the government for allocating a smaller sum to Opposition Members of Parliament (MP).

Stating its disagreement over the unequal amount, the electoral watchdog demanded that the government review and explain its decision.

“Voters in the constituencies won by the Opposition or independent candidates should not be punished or discriminated against for exercising their right with this unequal allocation of funds,” said Bersih 2.0 in a statement today.

The coalition stressed that the funds were essential for constituency development, and that elected representatives were made up of more than just Barisan Nasional (BN) representatives, such as PAS, STAR (State Reform Party) in Sabah and independent MPs.

Bersih’s 2.0 statement came in response to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that Opposition MPs will receive RM100,000 in allocation, while those in government will get RM500,000.

Malay Mail understands the allocations are meant for the remainder of 2018.

Additionally, some had claimed Opposition MPs under the previous administration had not received any allocation, while ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs had received benefits ranging from RM1 million to RM5 million.

“The PH government should discard such outdated, short-sighted and discriminatory policies of BN,” said Bersih 2.0.

The electoral watchdog questioned how allocations were spent in the past, suggesting the current government audit such spending to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Bersih 2.0 welcomes the efforts of the current government to reform government and civil institutions. In the same vein, we would like to remind the government that MPs are elected representatives of the people and should enjoy equal standing in Parliament, be treated fairly and given the same resources in the interest of all voters,” the statement read.