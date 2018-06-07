Pay rise, not cuts, for ministers to curb graft, says Vincent Tan

The tycoon has been singing the praises of the new administration as led by Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Berjaya Corp Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s decision to accept a 10 per cent pay cut for its ministers is “not the best decision”.

He believes there will be less corruption if ministers and other governments officials are well paid.

“My opinion, in fact, they should be given higher salaries so that they can focus on their work and do it honestly,” he told a news conference here today.

The tycoon also advocated a higher minimum wage for workers, in particular Malaysians.

“Minimum wage being increased is a good thing. Our citizens should be given more salary so RM1,500 is good,” he added.

Minimum wage had been one of the main electoral issues championed by both PH and Barisan Nasional in the run-up to the May 9 general election.

The rate is currently set at RM1,000 for workers in the peninsula and RM920 for those in Sabah and Sarawak.

PH had promised to raise the minimum wage to RM1,500 across the board within 100 days of taking power.

But Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran recently said the amount may not be achievable within the 100-day timeframe due to the RM1 trillion debt hanging over the country.

The government is expected to announce the new rate in August after consulting its informal advisory panel, the Council of Eminent Persons.

Tan also said he was keen to help the council resolve the country’s financial problems and would be glad to meet them if invited.

“If Tun Mahathir invited us, definitely I want to go. All of us definitely have ideas and opinions that we want to express.

“We want Malaysia to be more successful, we want to contribute to more employment in the country,” he said.

He believed that Malaysia’s reputation and economy can bounce back with the change in government, especially if press freedom is maintained.

Tan praised the new administration for replacing the 6 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“It’s positive, most Malaysians were not happy with the GST. They replaced it with the SST and definitely it will be lower good for the business sector, good for consumers, and builds confidence.

“All the things that the new government has done so far are excellent for our economy,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that Malaysians who emigrated will now be keen to return.

“Malaysians are now thinking of coming back because they can feel more freedom in the country.

“So now everybody wants to invest in the country it’s good,” he added.