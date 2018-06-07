UM makes influential university top 100 list

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — University of Malaya (UM) has achieved its highest ranking of 87 among the world’s top higher education institutions, according to Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) World University Rankings for 2019.

Announcing the achievement, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said eight Malaysian public and private higher education institutions were listed in the top 1,000 of the annual list.

This includes UCSI University, Taylor’s University, Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) and Multimedia University (MMU), which makes its first appearance on the list.

“UM has broken through the 100th position barrier in the QS World University Rankings 2019, placing it at 87 in the world compared to its previous position of 114 in 2018,” said Maszlee at a press conference at his ministry here.

The minister said Malaysian universities have managed to build a solid reputation despite the declining trend of research funding.

As a result, he said the ministry will continue to support and facilitate researchers working with international partners.

“The new Pakatan Harapan government will also keep to our promise of granting universities more autonomy.

“This is essential to help universities forge their own path and is in line with international practices,” he said.

The 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings, released by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (184) join the world’s top 200 higher education institutions.

Two other varsities that made it to the top 200 are Universiti Sains Malaysia, which rose to 207 from 264, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, which jumped to 228 from 253 in the world.