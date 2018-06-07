Apandi quits as Tabung Haji director

Two Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Board of Directors, including ex-attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, have resigned. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Two Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Board of Directors, including ex-attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, have resigned.

A statement released by TH today also noted that Datuk Rosni Sohar had also resigned on May 23.

TH also clarified that Apandi resigned on June 4 after two years of service.

Yesterday, it was announced that senior lawyer Tommy Thomas would replace Apandi as the country’s AG.

Apandi was previously put on garden leave when Pakatan Harapan formed government.

On May 24, TH’s chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim tendered his resignation.

This came as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided three properties linked to Abdul Azeez, who is also an Umno supreme council member, the day before he quit.