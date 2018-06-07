Dr M’s Japan visit a good platform to discuss Look East Policy, says envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Makio Miyagawa, smiles as he leaves Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first official visit abroad as prime minister to Japan next week will be a good platform to discuss the revival of the Look East Policy, said Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa today.

He said Dr Mahathir will also be meeting his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to hold informal talks on the fundamental policies of Malaysia’s new administration.

“Dr Mahathir emphasised that he would like to resuscitate the Look East Policy so his visit is a good opportunity for us to discuss it further.

“The policy covers a very broad range not just industry, but also education and security.

“I think the two prime ministers will discuss in general the terms of the new collaboration... the reinvigoration of the new collaboration,” he said at Ilham Tower after a meet with Tun Daim Zainuddin today.

Miyagawa, however, did not disclose the details of his 20-minute meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons chairman.

The Look East Policy was introduced by Dr Mahathir in 1981 as an initiative to learn from Japan.

When asked if the two nations will be signing any deals during Dr Mahathir’s visit, Miyagawa stressed: “It will not be a business opportunity.”

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir announced that he will be going to Japan on June 11 and 12 for the annual Nikkei-Shimbun conference.

He is also expected to speak at the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo.