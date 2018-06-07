The Haval H2 – Well-appointed turbo-charged SUV priced under RM100K

The Haval H2 is a much improved Made-in-China vehicle. — Pix by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — I recently tested a Made-in-China SUV – no, it is not the new Proton, which is coming real soon, but it is the Haval H2, and it has changed my perspective of Made-in-China vehicles.

The last China car I tested was years ago, and I will not mention the brand to save some people the embarrassment, but it fell short in many ways, and without going into details, let us just say I was disappointed. Rear view of the Haval H2.

However, over the few years, much has changed, and the Haval H2 is one of the first few improved Made-in-China vehicles that have come our way. Since 2016, they have been available in CKD (Locally Assembled) form, so are very affordably priced at under RM100k, post GST. The Haval H2 boasts of a 147 horsepower, 210 Nm, 4G15B turbocharged engine mounted transversely.

An all-wheel-drive version is available elsewhere, and you can see the provision for it if you take a closer look at the rear underbody side of the vehicle.

A six-speed automatic transmission with well-spaced gear ratios transfers power smoothly. To allay your fears, the 4G15B engine is not a stranger to us – those of you who remember the 4G engine series in the Proton, especially the 4G93, which was in the Putra and the Satria GTi will be happy to know that the 4G15B belongs to the same family, and the number 15 denotes a 1.5 litre capacity, with the B denoting a newer series.

The base engine originates from the Mitsubishi group, and based on this lineage, I would say that the Haval H2 engine should be quite reliable.

On the road, the engine power is more than adequate – being turbocharged, the full torque is available from very low engine revolutions, and thus the response to throttle input is very good. Driving the H2, you will feel that the acceleration is effortless. Of course you have to bear in mind that the harder you push, the higher the fuel consumption. My research shows me a figure of 8.5 litres per 100 kilometres as the rated fuel consumption for this vehicle, but in real world terms I would expect something like 10 to 12 litres per 100 kilometres, which was what we got in our test. The Haval H2’s independent rear suspension.

On the road, the H2 is quite well-mannered – it handled the roads from Kuala Lumpur to Genting Highlands very well – even the sharpest bends were not an issue, thanks to four-wheel-independent suspension, Macpherson struts at the front, and a multi-link set-up at the rear. Massive ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear make the brake system very powerful and consistent to use.

When I drove the H2, it reminded me of another European SUV that is very close in terms of size, build and specifications. Well, there is nothing wrong with copy-cat marketing, and what you have here is a vehicle that shares similar qualities, but at a much more affordable price.

The exterior looks great, and if you didn’t know the origin of the vehicle, you might even think it was a Continental model. Inside, the fittings are pretty good, with leather seats, and the centre console and dashboard would not look out of place in any European car. Like I said earlier, the inspiration comes from a European model, and it carries on with the interior and other specifications too. No reason to re-invent the wheel, right? The centre console and dashboard will not look out of place in a European car. The automatic rear wipers provide convenience.

The H2 comes as a very comprehensive vehicle – you get a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat and a 4-way adjustable steering, very useful to find the ideal seating position, automatic headlights and automatic wipers provide convenience, Nappa leather seats and electric lumbar support adjustment to pamper the driver, six airbags, reverse camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tyre Pressure monitor, and collision Fuel Cut-off for safety features. There are lots of other little convenience items too, but maybe you should go and check it out for yourself. Probably the only thing it lacks would be an air-cond blower for the rear passengers.

Finally, I can say the Haval H2 is a very good package considering its price of below RM100k – it drives well, and is well-packed with goodies, and a European make of similar size and capacity would cost at least another 50 per cent more.