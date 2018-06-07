Tabung Harapan nears RM50m mark

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said an external auditor will vet the fund to ensure transparency. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — The Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) that was set up over a week ago has almost breached the RM50 million mark with its latest figure as of 3pm today.

The Finance Ministry announced that the total collection stood at RM49,190,120.04 on its official Facebook page.

The trust fund was set up by the government under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 30 after numerous Malaysians, driven by the momentum of Pakatan Harapan’s electoral victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, initiated several crowdfunding efforts to help pay off the country’s sovereign debt and liabilities, estimated at about RM1 trillion.

Malaysians who donate directly to the fund can claim receipts for tax deduction. The money for the fund, in ringgit only, can be deposited directly into the Maybank account: 5660 1062 6452.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said an external auditor will vet the fund to ensure transparency.