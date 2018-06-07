Bursa Malaysia announces 12 new additions to the constituents of the F4GBM index

Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced 12 new additions to the constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced 12 new additions to the constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index, bringing the total number of constituents to 56.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said there were no exclusions in this June review and all constituent changes take effect at the start of business on Monday, June 18, 2018.

“The F4GBM Index measures the performance of public listed companies (PLCs) demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and was launched in December 2014 with a total of 24 constituents.

“The number of constituents grew gradually to 44 (+83 per cent) as at last index review in December 2017,” it said.

F4GBM Index constituents are drawn from the companies on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Emas Index, comprising PLCs from across the small, medium and large market capitalisation segments.

The index is reviewed in June and December against international benchmarks developed in collaboration with FTSE Russell. — Bernama