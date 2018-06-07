Dr M will appear in Raya road safety campaign video, says Loke

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will appear in a road safety campaign in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the short video, which was part of the Road Safety Department campaign, would be aired on television and social media next week.

“Dr Mahathir will give advice to the public on road safety in the video with a concept of casual dialogue.

“The recording was done yesterday and it is now in the process of editing,” he told reporters after launching the national-level Road Safety Campaign and Integrated Ops in conjunction with the Aidilfitri Celebration here today.

Loke said he also would appear in a short video on cautious driving.

“I hope the audience will be able to understand the messages that we want to deliver,” he said. — Bernama