Toddler abducted following break-in at grandmother’s house in Johor

Nur Aisyah Hasmizan, was discovered missing by her parents Siti Noorfadilah Yusofe, 30, and Hasmizan Othman, 35, at about 5am when they woke up for the pre-dawn ‘sahur’ meal. — Picture via Twitter

JOHOR BARU, June 7 — A 17-month-old baby girl went missing, believed to have been abducted, following a break-in at her grandmother’s house in Kampung Parit Lanjut, Sungai Terap near Muar, this morning.

Nur Aisyah Hasmizan, was discovered missing by her parents Siti Noorfadilah Yusofe, 30, and Hasmizan Othman, 35, at about 5am when they woke up for the pre-dawn ‘sahur’ meal.

The toddler’s aunt Jamilah Yusofe, 30, when contacted by Bernama said her sister (Siti Noorfadilah) could not be reached as both her mobile phones were also missing.

“My mother noticed that the kitchen door was ajar but there were no sounds or signs of the door being prised open.

“So far, we do not suspect anyone and have not received any strange calls,” she said.

Following the incident Jamilah said her brother-in-law lodged a report at the Bukit Pasir Police Station, an hour after his daughter, the youngest of four siblings, was discovered missing.

Meanwhile Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip when contacted confirmed receiving the report, adding that investigations were on-going. — Bernama