DPM: Fair allocations for all states

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the National Finance Council Meeting in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — The federal government will give equal allocations to all states, including those run by Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Speaking to reporters after the National Finance Council meeting, Dr Wan Azizah gave the example of the PAS-ruled Terengganu government and the channelling of oil royalty straight to it.

“Tun said allocations must be equitable there are some richer states that can sustain themselves, in comparison to the poor states which should be given more allocations,” she said, in reference to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The federal government will return wang ehsan (oil royalty) to the Terengganu government, even though the state is not ruled by the same ruling party.

“They will then have to give the people, regardless of their party affiliation,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

The meeting, held every year, is the first since Pakatan Harapan took over the government after the May 9 polls.

Also present were the mentris besar of Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu and Johor as well as the secretaries-general of ministries.