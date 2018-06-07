Najib: Probe against me ‘political revenge’

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reacts to questions by the media while leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak cried “political revenge” today amid an ongoing corruption investigation over his brainchild 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“I will continue to give my cooperation to the authorities in their investigations on me, which are actually political revenge. To date, I have given my testimony twice to the MACC,” the former prime minister wrote in his latest Facebook entry.

He did not elaborate further on his allegations.

Najib was called to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya twice last month for his statement to be recorded as part of investigations into questionable past transactions in a former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd, that has since been parked directly under the Finance Ministry.

The Pekan MP has been barred from leaving the country in the aftermath of the bruising May 9 general election that resulted in the shocking defeat of Umno and the Barisan Nasional coalition it heads.

The federal government, now helmed by Najib’s former mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under the Pakatan Harapan coalition, has given top priority to investigating the 1MDB scandal.

Najib thanked Umno leaders and members for their show of support and visits to his home during the current Ramadan fasting month, which he said has allowed him to reflect and spend time with family.

“This time is most precious to me, to be with my family, especially my children and grandchildren, because I had been too busy with the country’s affairs before,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Najib said he will return to the royal Pahang town of Pekan to spend the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.