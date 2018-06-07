1MDB committee hopes new AG will be fair, impartial

Former Attorney General Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman arrives at Ilham Tower, Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) committee chairman Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman today said he hoped the new Attorney General Tommy Thomas will be fair when prosecuting those behind the scandal.

Speaking to reporters, Abu Talib congratulated Thomas on his appointment, adding that the probe teams will submit a report to the Attorney General’s Chambers once investigations are completed.

“We congratulate him on his appointment. He has said that he will need to study the report once submitted, so we wish him all the best.

“We hope he will ensure justice for all... justice to the state and the persons alleged to have not observed the law,” he said after meeting the Security Commission at Ilham Tower today.

When asked about the status of ongoing investigations, Abu Talib refused to divulge further details, adding that the committee will have continuous meetings “until the matter is resolved”.

On May 30, the committee, in charge of streamlining all 1MDB-related probes, met with the Audit Department and the Finance Ministry to seek clarification on the now-declassified report.

The report was classified under the Official Secrets Act on January 22, 2016 and presented to the Parliament through the Public Accounts Committee on March 4, 2016.