Sarawak lawyers form special taskforce to help state govt over rights

Ranbir said AAS is also helping the state government in a suit filed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) over the exclusive rights to oil and gas resources in Sarawak’s territorial boundary. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 7 — Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) will form a special taskforce to assist the state government in matters related the state’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution, its president Ranbir Singh Sandhu said today.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has consented to its formation.

“We are forming the taskforce to assist the state government in any way we can in relation to the state’s rights and the Malaysia Agreement,” he told reporters after he led AAS members to a meeting with Abang Johari at the new Sarawak State Assembly building here.

“AAS is willing to assist the state in the protection of our rights,” Ranbir said, adding that AAS is acting pro bono.

He said AAS is also helping the state government in a suit filed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) over the exclusive rights to oil and gas resources in Sarawak’s territorial boundary.

He said the taskforce will work with the state government on a piecemeal basis or whenever it is required.

Also present at the meeting was Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who said the chief minister took note of the suggestions put forward by the lawyers.

“Among the suggestions were from PKR’s Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How,” he said, referring to See’s suggestion for the state government to file a motion in the Federal Court to nullify the Petroleum Development Act 1974 and Territorial Sea Act 2012.

Karim, who is PBB vice-president, said AAS will hold discussions with the state Attorney General’s Chambers on the suggestions and views expressed at the meeting.

He said there is no timeframe as such, but he believes that the wheels will be set in motion soon.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Aman Ghazali said the meeting was productive.

Abang Johari, when approached by reporters after the meeting, declined to comment.