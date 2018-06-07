Royal photographer talks about travelling with the world’s most famous family

Jackson with Prince Harry. — Pix courtesy of Chris Jackson and Getty Images

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly publicised wedding ceremony last month to the sartorial choices of the Duchess of Cambridge, the British Royal family is an endless source of fascination.

So imagine what fun it would be to be at the centre of it all. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in Windsor.

Following the royal wedding buzz, British Airways spoke to Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson and the co-founder of ethical luxury label Beulah, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs who are no strangers to all the action.

Asked what Jackson’s most memorable travel experience with the royal family, he said, “It’s very easy to concentrate on shooting when you are documenting a historic moment but I think it’s so important to occasionally look up from the camera lens and appreciate the enormity of what’s going on around you — just don’t miss the shot!”

With 15 years of experience under his belt and having travelled to over 100 countries including Sierra Leone and the Galapagos Islands, Jackson said it was important to appreciate the privilege of travel, something he has never taken for granted. The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore in 2012.

His main job function is to record the British royal family’s day-to-day engagements which include historic moments and annual diary events like the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, the Garter Ceremony as well as travel with them on all royal tours. Prince George has some fun with bubbles while touring Canada with his parents.

“I try to capture those momentary interactions, fleeting emotions and something that the viewer will associate with. If it generates laughter, sadness or some kind of response in the viewer you know you have done your job,” he said.

His favourite recent trip was with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Stockholm and Oslo as well as travelling to Athens and Crete with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

“It was fantastic to experience some of the vibrant Greek culture and even sample some Minoan cooking,” he gushed. From left: Beulah founders Brennan and Rufus Isaacs.

Rufus Isaacs — who was born into an aristocratic English family and friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton — started her label Beulah with childhood friend Lavinia Brennan after working with trafficked women in Delhi, India.

The socially responsible lifestyle brand has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.

During the Malaysian leg of the Royal Jubilee Tour in 2012, the Duchess wore a pale blue silk dress while visiting the As Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s a great honour when our dresses are worn, and they are wonderful ambassadors for British brands.

“I also love it when customers find a Beulah dress which makes them feel a million dollars. Also knowing their purchase has made a positive social impact to women less fortunate,” she said.