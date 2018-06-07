Johor BN protests withdrawal of Pulau Batu Puteh’s judicial review

Johor Opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad flanked by R. Vidyanathan and Datuk Ayub Rahmat are seen at Bangunan Datuk Jaafar Muhammad in Kota Iskandar. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 7 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) today handed over a memorandum to the state government protesting Malaysia’s withdrawal of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judicial review on Pedra Branca.

In addition to Pedra Branca, which is also known as Pulau Batu Puteh, the 21-point memorandum of protest also refers to the application of the judicial interpretation of the South Ledge status.

Johor Opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad led the group to the state government office in Bangunan Datuk Jaafar Muhammad in Kota Iskandar here today.

He was accompanied by former state health, environment, education and information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat and Kahang assemblyman R. Vidyanathan.

Hasni later handed over the memorandum to the Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s private secretaries, Ambok Nani Muhamad Nor and Nafis Abdul Razak.

Earlier, in a peaceful protest, the trio together with a group of supporters held banners proclaiming Pedra Branca falls under the sovereignty of Johor and also questioning the dignity of Johoreans with the retraction of the ICJ judicial review on the outlying island.

Hasni said the memorandum demanded that the Johor government urge the federal government to withdraw the decision to cancel the application to the ICJ regarding the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh and the South Ledge.

“We also want the mentri besar and his leadership to not fool the people by taking a silent stance regarding the loss of sovereignty of the country,” he said when met outside Bangunan Datuk Jaafar Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Ayub said that based on the country’s “new evidence” supporting the Pulau Batu Puteh’s sovereignty, he was confident that Malaysia had a strong case.

“The new evidence was only found after it was recently gazetted as public documents late last year in the United Kingdom. It basically comprised a drafted letter by Singapore’s top colonial official in 1958, a naval incident report that same year and a map of naval operations in Singapore in 1960s,” he explained.

Ayub said these three documents would likely overturn the ICJ decision in 2008 to award sovereignty of the disputed island to Singapore.

Malaysia, in its appeal to the ICJ, had argued that these documents showed that Pulau Batu Puteh belonged to Malaysia.

Last week, the ICJ informed Singapore that Malaysia is discontinuing the proceedings as it has applied to revise the international court’s ruling that gave Pulau Batu Puteh to Singapore in 2008.

This development came shortly after the Pakatan Harapan-led government came to federal power after the May 9 general election.

On May 30, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that Malaysia was withdrawing from pursuing its dispute with Singapore over Pulau Batu Puteh.