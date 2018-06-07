First look at ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first trailer for upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The film introduces new hero Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) who finds out he isn’t the only one web-clinging hero as he is visited by an older incarnation of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

Also lending their voices to the film are Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Mahershala Ali as Miles’ uncle Aaron, Bryan Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen aka Gwen Stacy.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set for release on December 14, 2018.