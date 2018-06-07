Najib to defend Pekan Umno division post in party polls

Najib also urged Umno members not to be disheartened by their defeat on May 9 but to take it as a lesson to strengthen the party for the future. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Incumbent Pekan Umno chief Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he will defend his divisional position if there is a contest in the Malay nationalist party’s election this year.

He added that he will be setting up an office in the Pahang royal town, which is also his parliamentary constituency, to make it easier for people to meet him there.

“I will continue to lead Pekan Umno and offer to defend my post as Pekan Umno division chief.

“Insya-Allah, we will bravely face this great challenge from Allah and hope for His blessings,” the former prime minister said in his latest Facebook post.

Najib resigned as Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman (BN) last month after the party and coalition suffered their biggest electoral defeat since their founding.

“As Umno president and BN chairman, I accept responsibility for our losses in GE14,” he said in his post today.

He urged Umno members not to be disheartened by their defeat but to take it as a lesson to strengthen the party for the future.

“We must rise and the time to mourn is over. We must take heed, strengthen our willpower and repair our weaknesses so that we can restore the rakyat’s confidence in Umno,” Najib said.

He reminded members that Umno has contributed much to Malaysia and is even “synonymous” with the country’s success.

The Umno-led BN coalition lost power in all but three states in the May 9 general election.