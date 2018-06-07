Penang State Government responsible for gross human rights violations in forced eviction — Suaram

JUNE 7 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM) strongly condemns the forced eviction of the residents PPR Padang Tembak by the Penang State Government and call for immediate compensation and support to be given to the residents affected by the unscrupulous action by the Penang state government.

Forced eviction that are contrary to laws that are in conformity with international human rights standards constitute a gross human rights violation of a broad range of human rights[1]. The practice effectively put families affected in a state of homelessness and cause them to potentially lose access to food, education, health care, employment and make them vulnerable to organized crimes and other social ills.

The duty and responsibility of state ought to be for the welfare of its people. In dealing urban poverty, the government of the day must take proactive role in addressing the inadequate public housing and tackle the cause of rampant poverty within the society. The force eviction led by a state government makes a mockery of the inherent duty of state.

The insistence by the Penang State Government to hide behind the claims that 1,800 other families are on the waiting list for low-cost flat only serve to further condemn the Penang State Government. This claim puts in question the Penang State Government’s development plans for the past decade and raises the question of what was done to mitigate and prevent the situation from escalating to its current point.

Furthermore, the claim of ‘better’ eviction practice in comparison to Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) is equally detestable as it suggests that their approach to eviction indemnify the Penang State Government from the gross human rights violations by the state.

The issue of inadequate housing for the poorer segment of the society is not an issue that surfaced yesterday. It has been an issue that long beleaguered the country and a comprehensive and people centric solution must be found.

SUARAM rejects the claim by the Penang State Government with regards to the forced eviction and call for the Penang State Government to provide appropriate assistance and relocation for those affected by the force eviction and to ensure that its current development roadmap comprise of construction of new low-cost residential houses or apartments to accommodate the needs of the poor within Penang.

*This statement is issued by Sevan Doraisamy, Executive Director, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM)

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organization and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.