China May FX reserves fall to US$3.111t

BEIJING, June 7 — China’s foreign exchange reserves fell slightly in May as the US dollar rebounded strongly and regulators take small steps to increase cross-border use of the yuan.

Reserves fell US$14.23 billion (RM5658 billion) in May to US$3.111 trillion, compared with a drop of US$17.97 billion in April, central bank data showed today.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to drop by US$25 billion to US$3.10 trillion.

Capital flight was seen as a major risk for China at the start of 2017, but a combination of tighter capital controls and a faltering dollar helped the yuan stage a strong turnaround, bolstering confidence in the economy.

The Chinese currency lost 1.2 per cent of its value against the surging dollar in May, its second straight month of declines, but it is still up more than 1.7 per cent so far this year.

The value of China’s gold reserves fell to US$73.739 billion at the end of May, from US$77.788 billion at the end of April. — Reuters