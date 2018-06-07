Najib bemoans ‘modest’ MP allocation from Putrajaya

The Pekan MP pledged today to continue providing financial aid to the hardcore poor in his constituency despite the limited funds allocated by the federal government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak pledged today to continue providing financial aid to the hardcore poor in Pekan, Pahang despite the limited funds allocated by the federal government.

“From a welfare aspect, I will continue to deliver zakat aid to the hardcore poor even though the allocations are modest now compared to before when there was more contribution from government agencies,” the former prime minister, who is still Pekan MP, wrote on his Facebook page.

Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs have been allocated RM100,000 each by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for the implementation of projects in their respective constituencies.

In contrast, their peers from the ruling coalition will get RM500,000 for their constituencies and RM200,000 for their service centres.

Previously, Opposition MPs did not get any allocations, while BN federal lawmakers reportedly were given a budget of up to RM5 million each to spend on their constituencies in 2016.