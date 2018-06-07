Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia trended higher at mid-afternoon, with the composite index staying above the 1,800-level. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Persistent buying interest in selected heavyweights led by finance counters lifted Bursa Malaysia to trend higher at mid-afternoon, with the composite index staying above the 1,800-level.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,800.04, up 22.91 points, after opening 2.84 points higher at 1,779.97 from yesterday’s close of 1,777.13.

The index moved between 1,778.23 and 1,800.81 throughout the session.

Among finance counters, Maybank improved 30 sen to RM9.89, CIMB Group bagged 33 sen to RM6.54, RHB added 20 sen to RM5.81, AMBank rose 13 sen to RM3.92, Hong Leong Financial gained four sen to RM19.86 and Hong Leong Bank increased two sen to RM19.32.

Market breadth was positive with 560 gainers against 351 losers, while 370 counters were unchanged, 618 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.74 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion.

The Finance Index soared 340.75 points to 18,147.35, the Industrial Index gained 16.72 points to 3,247.44 and the Plantation Index improved 7.49 points to 7,739.60.

The FBM Emas Index rose 144.13 points to 12,589.13, the FBM70 was 133.54 points better at 14,969.22 while the FBM Ace Index declined 14.91 points to 5,276.66.

For other heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM25.00, TNB put on 26 sen to RM14.62 and Petronas Chemicals increased two sen to RM8.37.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 65.5 sen, Cuscapi was one sen higher at 25.5 sen, PUC improved one sen to 22.5 sen while MyEG eased one sen to 79 sen. — Bernama