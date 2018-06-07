What to look forward to at Xbox’s E3 2018 event

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking at the Xbox media briefing, E3, June 2015. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 — The Xbox Game Pass helps reshape the Xbox One as a value-oriented games console, while announcements for new games in the Halo, Gears of War, and Forza Horizon franchises would be welcome.

Microsoft’s gaming division comes to E3 2018 celebrating a year of its Xbox Game Pass subscription plan.

Separate to Xbox Live, which is still needed in order to access online multiplayer, the Game Pass offers a library of Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles plus a schedule of big name releases at launch for US$9.99 (RM39.70) per month.

To date, those releases have included multiplayer ship sailing and treasure hunt adventure Sea of Thieves and post-apocalyptic survival simulation State of Decay 2, with Crackdown 3 due mid-2018 (though subject to rumors of a further delay); Halo and Gears of War games will also be included when they arrive.

It’s been three years since Halo 5: Guardians, whose franchise has seen core releases every three years, and two since Gears of War 4, a series that has had a new entry every two to three years.

So along with information on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live’s Games with Gold program, and Crackdown 3, expect to see something from those two system-selling legacies.

By the same logic, motor racing franchise Forza Horizon is also likely to make an appearance, given the way it alternates with its parent Forza Motorsport, and Forza Horizon 4 is thought to be set in the UK.

The spin-off’s home studio, UK-based Playground Games, is also believed to be working on a revival of fantasy role-playing franchise Fable.

Like PlayStation, Xbox uses its annual E3 Media Briefings to champion high quality innovations from independent studios.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps follows on from timed Xbox and Windows-exclusive Ori and the Blind Forest, while underground jaunt Below, an atmospheric Ashen, and cyberpunk thriller The Last Night have generated intense interest in years gone past. A much improved No Man’s Sky is also due a long-awaited Xbox debut.

There may also be first or second looks at games from big third-party publishers.

Electronic Arts will have delivered its own keynote the day before Xbox, and the two have had a long-running partnership with regards to EA’s sports range — FIFA, Madden NFL and so on.

Likewise, Ubisoft has been known to appear at Xbox briefings and, with the French publisher due to present the following day, there could be a peek at an unannounced title or two — a new Splinter Cell, for example.

Square Enix has also been to broadcast its own press conference through Microsoft’s Mixer platform, so there might be a reciprocal appearance during the Xbox briefing.

Xbox (Microsoft)

xWhen: June 10, 1pm PDT

International: 4pm EDT, 8pm UTC, 9pm UK, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, then 1.30am on June 11 Indian Standard Time, 4am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 5am Japan and South Korea, and 6am Sydney, Australia. Watch or follow live: xbox.com, mixer.com/xbox, facebook.com/xbox, twitter.com/xbox — AFP-Relaxnews