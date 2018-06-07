Corruption in Afghan education: 101 East to air expose tomorrow

Afghan schoolgirls listen as they sit in a classroom at a school in Kandahar city September 25, 2013. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Despite international efforts and billions of dollars spent to get girls into schools, many remain excluded from Afghanistan’s education system.

An exclusive documentary by Al Jazeera’s 101 East showed that schools in the war-torn country are struggling to educate girls, with millions more still missing out on any form of education despite the international community donating billions of dollars in aid.

“Critics point to corruption within the country’s education system, lack of oversight by donors and social attitudes that remain deeply discriminatory against girls,” the news network said in its preview of the documentary.

The documentary will follow 101 East reporter Mellissa Fung, who was given a rare access to the Sayedul Shohada School in Kabul, where she reported open discrimination against girls in schools initially built for them.

Fung said while the boys could head inside to the classrooms, the girls were made to take up spots on the rough ground outside, with no protection from the natural elements.

“They brave rain, freezing conditions and heat just to get an education,” said Fung.

“But these girls are among the fortunate ones – two out of every three girls in Afghanistan do not attend school at all.”

This is despite Japanese donors building two new school structures specifically for the girls, but community leaders decided to re-allocate these to the boys instead.

101 East filmed behind the school walls over the course of a week and found girls desperate to learn, despite the primitive conditions and quality of education on offer.

“Right now, it’s the boys’ school, I don’t know why. It makes me really angry,” said one of the students, 16 year-old Mahnoz Aliyar.

“In school, the conditions are so hard for girls especially. In our country, we have lots of problems. But in school, we have more problems.”

Two out of three girls in Afghanistan are not in school, said a school principal.

The documentary, Afghanistan: School Scandal, premieres on Al Jazeera English at 6.30am tomorrow on 101 East, Al Jazeera’s award-winning weekly current affairs programme focusing on a diverse range of stories across Asia and the Pacific.

It repeats on the same day at 5.30pm, on Saturday at 11.30am and on Sunday at 12.30am and 1.30pm.