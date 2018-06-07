MoF unit drops Irwan Serigar as chairman

Aside from removing Irwan from the Treasury, the federal government also shortened his contract to expire this month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Finance Ministry subsidiary Technology Depository Agency (TDA) said it has removed Tan Sri Irwan Serigar as its chairman.

The firm wholly owned by the ministry said Irwan only held the position by virtue of him previously being Treasury secretary-general.

“Since Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar has ceased to hold the office of secretary-general to the Treasury with effect from 14 May 2018, he is no longer the chairman of TDA with effect from that date,” it said in a statement today.

TDA was incorporated in 2015 to regulate industrial collaboration programmes (ICP) in Malaysia.

Aside from removing Irwan from the Treasury, the federal government also shortened his contract to expire this month.

Irwan had been chairman of several government-linked or owned companies, most notably 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) that is under a multi-agency investigation now.