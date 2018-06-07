Brief relief for Perak Orang Asli after hydro project suspended

Sivanesan said another meeting will be called to decide on the fate of the hydro electric project. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 7 — Orang Asli villagers whose land at Ulu Geruntum in Gopeng, Perak is being cleared for a RM20 million power plant can let out their breaths as the project has been put on hold pending further impact studies.

Perak Health, Consumer Affairs, Civil Community, National Integration and Human Resources committee chairman A. Sivanesan said he has instructed the Department of Environment (DOE), Kampar district office and Kampar land office to submit reports on the project to the state.

“The departments have been given until the end of this month to submit the reports to me,” he told reporters at the State Secretariat building here today after chairing a dialogue with all stakeholders concerned.

Sivanesan said another meeting will be called to decide on the fate of the hydro electric project as the state wants to be fair to all parties concerned.

“As the DOE has indicated [during the dialogue], some of the department’s guidelines were not complied with.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department also said the project’s erosion and sediment control plan was not followed by the contractor hence the polluted river,” he added.

Sivanesan said if all the relevant authorities had monitored the project closely, the impact could have been reduced.

“The project actually benefits the Orang Asli as they will be given jobs on site. Let us not forget the good of the project,” he added.

Last March, Malay Mail reported that residents of six villages in Ulu Geruntum were up in arms over the hydropower plant project, as the contractor had allegedly cleared the land without their consent.

In response, the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government said the contractor was only building a small hydropower plant there.

Former state executive councillor Datuk Saarani Mohamad had told the media then that the government would fence off the Orang Asli’s burial grounds to protect it while compensating the villagers who had lost their plants.

The project was continued and in April, a group of 35 Orang Asli settlers from the villages filed a suit against the federal government, the Perak state government and four others, including Perak Hydro Renewable Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd at the High Court over the project.

They sought several declarations and injunctions from the High Court to protect their ancestral land and stop the defendants or their agents from encroaching on the land further.

On the suit, Sivanesan said the matter was up for case management on June 27.

“Lawyers for both parties will inform the court that we are trying to solve the matter amicably,” he said.

“The contractor has agreed to pay compensation but the amount has yet to be discussed,” he added.

Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, who was also present, said the Pakatan Harapan state government had to carry the implication of the project that was approved during Barisan Nasional’s time.

“While the Orang Asli wants the project to be cancelled for good, the state government will have to consider the financial implications. In the event the project could not be called off, the Orang Asli hoped there will be stricter enforcement to reduce the impact,” he said.