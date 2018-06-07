Siti Nurhaliza seconds Karyawan’s proposal for Arts Council

Siti was all smiles as she left the building, telling reporters that she was happy with how the meeting went. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Popular singer and entrepreneur Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin today reiterated the need to establish an Arts Council as it would “benefit the industry better”.

The 39-year-old who recently became a mother said this was one of her recommendations as a representative from the music industry in a discussion with the Council of Eminent Persons today.

“I will not speak in detail about my proposals; they are not personal in nature, but for the good of the industry as a whole,” she told reporters while leaving Ilham Tower today.

Siti had previously volunteered to be an arts advisor to the Pakatan Harapan government in its efforts to reform the local arts industry.

Two weeks ago, in an interview with Star2, Siti also mooted the formation of a new body to take care of artists’ welfare, among others.

Siti’s suggestions had prompted Karyawan president Freddy Fernandez, on May 30, to propose for an oversight body to administer various disciplines of arts under one roof and called the Arts Council.

“It was positive and they (CEP) were attentive to the recommendations from my peers and me,” she said, adding that representatives from other arts disciplines were also present.

Siti said she will also submit a written memorandum on all five proposals she brought up in the hour-long meeting with the Council today.

“I will have to write it all down and submit it the soonest,” she said.

She arrived for the meeting at Ilham Tower at 11.52am and left some two hours later.