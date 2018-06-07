Uefa fine Besiktas after sneaky cat stops Champions League match

Besiktas' Anderson Talisca celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma after scoring the second goal against RB Leipzig. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 7 — Turkish club Besiktas have been fined €34,000 (RM159,640.81) by Uefa after a cat sneaked onto the pitch during the home leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Bayern Munich in March.

European football’s governing body charged Besiktas with “insufficient organisation” after referee Michael Oliver had to stop play in the second half against Bayern when a cat slipped past security and onto the pitch.

Uefa said in a statement that Besiktas were also penalised for fans throwing objects and stairways being blocked at the Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul.

German champions Bayern won the match 3-1 to go through to the quarter-finals with a 8-1 aggregate victory. —Reuters