Zahid tweets meeting with Dr M

Ahmad Zahid tweeted a photo of him with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier today.

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Acting Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi met up with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Zahid, on his twitter post, said he hope that his meet with Dr Mahathir in accordance with the month of Ramadan would be beneficial to all parties.

“Praise be to god, in accordance with Ramadan al-Mubarak, I have met with YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia. Hopefully the meeting would bring good to all,’’ Zahid tweeted.

Zahid's visit came after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and PBB chief Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg met the PM in past weeks.

Prior to the general election, Zahid, like other Umno leaders, had repeatedly disparaged Dr Mahathir including suggesting that the latter was of Indian descent.