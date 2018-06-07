Sarawak BN to dissolve on June 12?

Sarawak BN leaders are mulling leaving the coalition to improve their chances of staying in power as an Opposition government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 7 — Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) parties will decide on June 12 whether to leave the coalition and form a new pact of state-based parties.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Karim Abdul Rahman Hamzah confirmed State BN chairman Datuk Abang Johari Openg had called the BN meeting next week.

“If there’s no change, the state BN component parties are meeting on the 12th (of) June to deliberate their position in BN,” he told Malay Mail in a text message.

On May 16, Johari who is chief minister and PBB president, said his party was reviewing its membership in BN and would consult its state coalition partners on the new pact after Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya in the 14th general election.

He had said he would call a meeting with PBB’s state BN partners — Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party — on the formation of a “united coalition of Sarawak” soon.

With the state election due in three years, Sarawak BN leaders are mulling leaving the coalition to improve their chances of staying in power as an Opposition government.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing, who recently said BN was no longer “saleable” in the state, told Malay Mail today he disagreed with the term “leaving BN,” choosing instead to call it a “metamorphosis.”

“The word leaving has the connotation of 'betrayal'. I don't like the term betrayal... the perception is not nice.

“I prefer the use of the word 'evolve' or 'metamorphose' from the current BN as an organisation to something else which is better. Just like a pupa metamorphosises into a beautiful butterfly,” he said.

Masing, who is a deputy chief minister, said the change could take time as the state BN parties cannot ignore the fact that as far as rural Sarawakians were concerned, they still associated BN with the government.

“This perception was not dislodged completely in the 14th general election, at least in Sarawak. We must bear in mind that BN won 19 out of 31 seats contested in the general polls and in 2016 state election, BN won 72 out of 82 state seats.

“That's more than two thirds. This we must consider very seriously before we embark on changing our entity,” said Masing.