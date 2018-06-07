Rights lawyer urges IGP to halt investigation against Kadir

Kadir previously disclosed that the government spent RM257 million for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s expenditure over 16 months. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Police should not investigate Datuk A. Kadir Jasin for sedition and other “oppressive” laws that the government has said will be repealed, said lawyer Latheefa Koya.

Responding to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun’s disclosure that investigations against Kadir were initiated under the Sedition Act, the Communications and Multimedia Act, and the Penal Code, she said the police must act consistently with the government’s reform agenda.

“The IGP must realise that Malaysia is no longer governed by the oppressive BN regime which had previously persecuted the people for merely exercising their right to free speech.

“Whoever is affected by Kadir’s article should respond in a civilised manner and not resort to lodging police reports. It is also possible for these parties to file civil defamation suits but there is certainly nothing criminal in what he had written,” she said.

Kadir previously disclosed that the government spent RM257 million for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s expenditure over 16 months.

He wrote another entry today defending his earlier post, telling critics he only meant to show how royals need no assurances beyond what the Federal Constitution provides.