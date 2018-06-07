SUPP Youth chief wants Putrajaya to review laws

Tiang said the state’s PH leaders are in a position to express the concerns of Sarawakians to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad since they are part of the PH federal government. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 7 — State Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders were urged to push Putrajaya to immediately review the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) and the Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA) that infringe on Sarawak’s rights over oil and gas resources and territorial boundary.

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang said the state’s PH leaders are in a position to express the concerns of Sarawakians to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad since they are part of the PH federal government.

He reminded state PH leaders that these rights were guaranteed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution.

“PDA and TSA cannot supersede MA63 and the constitution,” he said today, adding that these two “unconstitutional” laws need to be reviewed immediately.

Tiang believed state PH leaders, including its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, have also acknowledged that these two Acts are unconstitutional and infringe on Sarawak’s rights and interests.

He asserted that the land and territorial waters within the Sarawak boundary belong to the state since the last century, adding that boundary was gazetted by the Queen in Council in 1954.

“Even after the formation of Malaysia together with Malaya, Sabah and Singapore in 1963, the land and territorial waters of Sarawak remain intact as before, which includes our rightful ownership of all natural resources found within the boundary.

“These rights are also clearly enshrined in the federal constitution,” he said.

PDA, enacted in 1974, gave Petronas the exclusive rights over oil and gas resources in Malaysia, including Sarawak, while TSA, enacted in 2012, limited Sarawak’s territorial boundary to only three nautical miles from 200 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zones.