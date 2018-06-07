Youth council moots Nik Nazmi as youth and sports minister

Jufitri (right) speaks to reporters after meeting the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is best suited to hold the portfolio of the Youth and Sports Minister, which is expected to be announced next week, the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) said today.

MYC vice-president Jufitri Joha told reporters that the 36-year old Nik Nazmi, who is also PKR Youth Chief, possesses the right credentials to succeed Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Nik Nazmi has a higher chance to hold the position, compared to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. He fits the age group and he has had experiences dealing with youth affairs.

“Nik Nazmi also was the Selangor executive council in charge of education so he is an experienced man,” Jufitri told reporters at Ilham Tower here.

He had earlier met the Council of Eminent Persons to discuss youth-related matters including employment opportunities and the Technical and Vocational Education Training.

MYC, an umbrella body comprising 39 other youth groups with over two million membership nationwide, also wants its president to be appointed to the Dewan Negara.

This proposal, he said, would give ample room for the youth group to voice out its concerns better.

“MYC will have our own election this October and following that, the elected president will be proposed as a senator candidate,” Jufitri said.

He added that the MYC was formed as a statutory body under the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007.

The current MYC president is Mua’ammar Ghadafi Jamal Jamaludin.