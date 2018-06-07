UCSI rated best local private university in QS Rankings 2019

Khalid said that UCSI’s position in the rankings showed that Malaysian universities could achieve marked improvement. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — UCSI University have been ranked as the nation’s best private university according to the QS World University Rankings 2019.

The ranking placed the private tertiary institution at 481st place out of the top 500 university globally, placing it in the top two per cent of the world’s universities.

Apart from UCSI and the nation’s five research universities, no other Malaysian institution made it to the top 500.

UCSI Vice-Chancellor and President Datuk Dr Khalid Yusoff said that the university’s continued rise in global stature was a culmination of university-wide push for excellence and performance.

“We welcome this development as it shows we are moving in the right direction,” he said in a statement.

“Our focus is to push UCSI further and higher. We are building the strengths of the University. Quality education is our priority and we want to be a standard bearer of thought leadership.”

Khalid also said that UCSI’s position in the rankings showed that Malaysian universities could achieve marked improvement.

“The rankings prove that we can do it if we want to. We can’t do it if we’ve already decided not to.

“UCSI shares the aspiration and takes up the challenge and responsibility of making Malaysia the regional hub of higher education,’’ he said.

UCSI has focused extensively on improving its research output, curriculum development and delivery, as well as industry partnerships.

Its students are also annually selected by Harvard University, Imperial College London, and the University of Queensland for involvement in various research programmes in those universities.

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik will hold a press conference announcing Malaysia’s performance in the index today.