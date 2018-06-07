Umno must admit to damage done by 1MDB scandal, says Kit Siang

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says that Umno must admit to the damages done by the 1MDB scandal to the country’s reputation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, June 7 ― Umno’s top leadership must admit to the damage done by the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal to the country, says DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Lim was commenting on Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who cited that the new Pakatan Harapan administration was built on “hatred”.

“The Acting Umno President, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi was right when he said after the Umno Supreme Council on May 22 that Barisan Nasional can look to other countries where long-time parties were defeated but managed to make a comeback, but very wrong when he said that BN (Barisan Nasional) will be able to make a comeback against a government that was built on ‘hatred’”, Lim said in a statement.

“This was because Pakatan Harapan prevailed in the 14th general election despite the worst case of the politics of race, religion, hate, fear and lies unleashed by Umno/BN in the 14th general elections and the peaceful and democratic transition of power for first time in Malaysian history was an affirmation of the capability of Malaysians for national correction, renewal and salvation,” he added.

“The Pakatan Harapan government formed after the 14th general election is the very antithesis of the politics of lies, fear and hatred fanning primordial sentiments of race and religion practised by the previous Umno/BN government, as the values which guided the new government are transparency, harmony, freedom and justice to leverage the contribution from the best of the diverse races, religions, languages and cultures of plural Malaysia,” Lim also said.

Lim was also surprised to see Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein echoing the same sentiment as Zahid and reminded both men to acknowledge the damage done by the 1MDB mega scandal to the country’s reputation.

“When will Zahid, Hishammuddin and other Umno leaders emerge from their bubble or cocoon to admit that Malaysia becoming a global kleptocracy and the 1MDB international money-laundering scandal were major reasons for Umno/BN’s disastrous performance in the 14GE?” he added.

Lim also said that it was far-fetched for anyone hoping or expecting Umno to be capable of reform and renewal in three weeks’ time post-GE14.