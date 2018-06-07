Grimes shares snippets of two new songs

Grimes performs during the Global Citizen Concert to End AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec September 17, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Grimes has taken to Twitter to tease two new tracks she calls “a cheesy love song” and an “ethereal chav jam.”

About the “cheesy” love song, Grimes wrote that “i don’t like but everyone else likes”; as for the second she detailed that it is “a cyberpunk interpretation of the bajirao mastani movie (plz watch this incredible film if u haven’t) from mastanis perspective.”

Grimes is believed to be at work on the follow-up to her 2015 album Art Angels. She featured on Janelle Monáe’s April single Pynk, and in May she teased a collaboration with the YouTube pop star Poppy that has yet to see the light of day. — AFP-Relaxnews