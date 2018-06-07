Home minister: Jho Low is ‘first main criminal’ behind 1MDB scandal

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says that investigators have collected sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution against billionaire Jho Low.

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 -- Billionaire Low Taek Jho is the first main “criminal” behind the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal, Home Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He added that investigators have collected sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution against the Penang-born better known as Jho Low but needs time to act according to the rule of law.

“He is the first main criminal behind this huge 1MDB corruption,” Muhyiddin said during his speech at his first ministerial assembly with 300 staff here.

He acknowledged the exasperation felt by many Malaysians who perceive that the government is not moving fast enough on the case.

“People ask us, why are we not taking action,” he said.

“I said wait, let us gather all the information but some don't want to wait, they are hoping for stern action to be taken, not today but yesterday. That’s how angry the people are,” he added.

Authorities intensified their search for Low after a renewed probe on a former 1MDB unit known as SRC International.

Last month, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recorded statements from former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in relation to SRC.

Media reports have placed Low in various places around the world, including Thailand, Hong Kong and Australia.

Tun Daim Zainuddin, who was appointed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to oversee Malaysia’s renewed 1MDB probe, said that he “roughly” knows where Low is and has called for him to return.

Earlier today, the MACC said it is looking for Low to assist with investigations into 1MDB.

The commission is also seeking Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman Arif Kamil, who is a director of SRC International.