Professors want their council to be revived

Prof Datuk Seri Mohamed Mustafa Ishak speaks to reporters after meeting the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A representative of the dissolved National Council of Professors (MPN) urged today the government to allow its return.

Prof Datuk Seri Mohamed Mustafa Ishak who met with the government’s informal advisory panel known as the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower today said it was among the issues proposed.

“We ask for the government to reconsider our position, so that we can resume our programmes under MPN, possibly with new approaches,” he told reporters.

Mohamed also said MPN was requested to submit a formal proposal on the reinstatement.

“We have not submitted the proposal, we will soon...so earlier we just give explanations about MPN and its programmes,” he said without elaborating on the programmes.

On May 23, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the dissolution of MPN, among other agencies, on the grounds that it has been heavily influenced by politics under Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration.