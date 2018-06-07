IGP limits Raya leave to 20pc cops

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during the launch of the 13th Op Selamat at Menara TM in Kuala Lumpur today, June 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― Only 20 per cent of police officers nationwide will be allowed to take leave to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa which falls on June 15 and 16, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He added that the remaining 80 per cent of the force will continue to work throughout the festive period to ensure public order and safety is maintained.

“The entire Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department consisting of about 6,400 personnel nationwide will have their leave frozen during this period.

“As with all Ops Selamat campaign conducted before this, our aim is to curb house break-ins and minimise road accidents during the festive seasons,” he said after the launching the 13th Op Selamat in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Menara TM today.

Mohamad Fuzi said statistics from previous operations showed significant success achieved by the previous operation and the police would continue to minimise the figures.

“Our past analysis have shown the main cause of car accidents was due to the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of motorists who flout traffic regulations.

“Therefore I hope road users would be able to obey traffic rules and be considerate of others while on the road this festive season,” he said.

According to police data, cases of road deaths have dropped by 34 cases (12.5 per cent) between 2016 (273 cases) and 2017 (239 cases). The number of people who died have also declined to 257 last year from 299 for the same period in 2016.

However Mohamad Fuzi said the total of road accidents have risen by 1,420 cases (6.8 per cent) between 2016 and 2017, which he attributed to the increase in number of vehicles on the road nationwide.

He urged those travelling home to their hometowns to notify the police by submitting their Balik Kampung Information Form located at each police stations or download the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol mobile app.

“Through these submission, our personnel can conduct more frequent patrols in the neighborhoods listed in the forms and monitor the emptied homes,” he said.

During the launch, Mohamad Fuzi also accepted 15 Mitsubishi Outlander donated by Plus Malaysia Bhd and 14 vehicles donated by Anih Berhad for the use of police enforcement under the Highway Patrol Unit.