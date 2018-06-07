Southeast Asia stocks up, Indonesia hits over six-week high

CIMB Group Holdings gained as much as 2.4 per cent and Malayan Banking was up as much as 3.9 per cent. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JAKARTA, June 7 ― Southeast Asian shares gained today, in line with broader Asia, with Indonesia touching a more than 6-week high and Malaysia extending gains for a second straight session.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, its sixth straight session of gains, to a two-and-a-half month high.

The Malaysian index, up more than 1 per cent at 1795.77 buoyed by financial stocks, was the top gainer in Southeast Asia.

CIMB Group Holdings gained as much as 2.4 per cent and Malayan Banking was up as much as 3.9 per cent.

“The 1795 level is very crucial for the KLSE. So if it manages to go above the level firmly, then it may bring back a positive vibe to the index,” said a Malaysia-based analyst on condition of anonymity.

“A breach below this level (1795) signals a bearish tone.”

Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accepted the central bank governor's resignation yesterday, as part of a government shake-up in a string of top official departures who were a part of the scandal-plagued previous government.

Ratings agency Moody's said uncertainty over the smooth functioning of monetary policy could rise if a central bank governor was not appointed promptly.

Across the Straits of Malacca, Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.7 per cent on broad-based buying with Bank Negara Indonesia gaining as much as 1.5 per cent and Telkom Indonesia adding as much as 1 per cent.

An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose nearly 0.6 per cent.

Singapore shares added as much as 0.6 per cent, led by lenders. DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.5 per cent while rival OCBC gained as much as 0.8 per cent.

Vietnam shares rose as much as 0.9 per cent to a more than two-week high and were on track for a sixth straight session of gains.

Real estate firm Vinhomes JSC hit an all-time high while food processor Masan Group rose nearly 5 per cent.

Philippines firmed up nearly 0.8 per cent, its third straight session of gains, boosted by financials.

BDO Unibank, up as much as 2.1 per cent, was the top gainer.

Thai shares edged 0.2 per cent higher, buttressed by gains in the materials and financial sectors. ― Reuters