Dr M’s call for Jakim review has FT mufti’s support

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri backed today the government’s move to review the role of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to see how it can be enhanced.

Zulkifli also assured Muslims that the government review is not about abolishing Jakim, contrary to recent rumours that have sprouted.

“There is no new development [on Jakim] but I stand by what the prime minister said yesterday that the issue is actually not abolishing the department, but scrutinising on how its roles can be enhanced and empowered,” he told reporters at Ilham Tower here.

He had earlier spent 90 minutes in a meeting with the government’s informal advisory panel known as the Council of Eminent Persons and chaired by retired finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Zulkifli said today’s discussion covered various religious matters including the interpretation of the Quranic verses.

He added that he has not submitted any recommendation on how Jakim can be further improved.

“It is not within my expertise to give recommendations, I am not sure myself and likely there is a panel that will discuss improvement ideas in depth,” he said.

On May 30, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of a committee to evaluate Jakim’s roles to ensure Islam is not portrayed as a “cruel and inconsiderate religion”.

The announcement drew flak from various quarters although there were also non-profit groups, including G25, which called for Jakim’s removal.

Yesterday after a Cabinet meeting, Dr Mahathir reiterated that the government is merely reviewing Jakim’s role.