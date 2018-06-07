Pahang Umno Youth chief pokes fun at Syed Saddiq

Shahar told Syed Sadiq to focus on how he could help Malaysian youth. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman should become the new youth and sports minister so he can fulfill Pakatan Harapan’s election promises, said Pahang Umno Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Shahar said rather than Syed Saddiq concerning himself with who Umno will choose as the new Youth chief, he would be better off focusing on how to assist National Higher Education Fund borrowers who are earning less than RM4,000 a month.

“He has to be aware many youths are also awaiting the creation of one million job opportunities that was promised by Pakatan Harapan, despite the new government picturing the national economy in dire straits,” he said in a statement.

Along with this, Shahar questioned the ‘potential’ minister as to what he would do for Malaysian youth from all walks of life when it comes to reducing the burden of living costs, among others,

“Instead of nosing into Umno’s internal affairs, it is far better for Syed Saddiq to continually voice out to Pakatan Harapan’s top leadership about the need to fulfill their sweet promises.

“Instead of letting PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad become Youth and Sports Minister, the younger Syed Saddiq is a better choice,” he said, adding that Nik Nazmi’s leadership record was not particularly outstanding despite serving as Selangor state assembly deputy speaker.

“Remember, even though it is not even a year Syed Saddiq and the others are being evaluated by society, especially the youth, who will once again vote five years from now,” Shahrar said.