MACC seeking Jho Low for SRC probe

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking billionaire Low Taek Jho for investigations into a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) unit.

The commission is also seeking Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman Arif Kamil, who is a director of SRC International that is under investigation over a RM42 million deposit into the accounts of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The MACC did not list down any current addresses for Low, who is commonly called Jho Low, as the billionaire is believed to flit between Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Those with information may contact the MACC’s Rosli Husain at 03-8870 0529 or 010-3187757 or [email protected].

The notice is likely related to one sent out in 2015 also seeking Low’s cooperation in the probe.

Low has repeatedly been linked to 1MDB both here and abroad, most notably in the US where the country’s Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture suit to recover assets believed to have been obtained using money stolen from 1MDB.

The Malaysian magnate continues to deny any ties to 1MDB, insisting that his involvement ended with the Terengganu Investment Authority that was its predecessor.

In 2015, MACC officers travelled abroad to interview Low and another SRC International director, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin.

The case had been believed closed after former Attorney-General Tan Sri Apandi Ali insisted that there was no wrongdoing involved in the transaction as well as a RM2.6 billion “donation” to Najib’s personal account.

However, the Pakatan Harapan government ordered fresh investigations into 1MDB and related scandals after winning the general election.

The MACC has already interviewed Najib twice in the case and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, once this week.