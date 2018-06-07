IGP confident Jamal Yunos hiding in Indonesia

Fuzi believes Jamal had left Malaysia through illegal channels. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Police believe fugitive Umno grassroots leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos is hiding in Indonesia and not Malaysia contrary to the latter’s assertion.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he personally contacted his counterpart the Chief of National Police of Indonesia for cooperation to locate the Sungai Besar Umno chief who absconded before his bail could be completed last month.

“Let him speak what he wants to speaks, our efforts to bring him in will continue,” Mohamad Fuzi told reporters after launching the Ops Selamat road safety campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Puasa at Menara TM here today.

He also believes Jamal had left Malaysia through illegal channels.

In several taunting audio and video recordings posted through social media recently, Jamal claimed the police were wasting their time and effort to enlist Interpol’s aid to bring him to face the law as he was in Malaysia and would return to face the law when he was ready.

MORE TO COME