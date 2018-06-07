Anna Calvi shares comeback single and news of LP, ‘Hunter’

British singer-songwriter Anna Calvi’s long-awaited comeback will be out in August. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 7 — British singer-songwriter Anna Calvi, whose first two albums received Mercury Prize nominations, has announced a long-awaited comeback, with a new album out in August.

Calvi’s self-titled debut album was released in the UK in 2011, earned a Mercury nod and was followed two years later by One Breath.

While the artist has continued to perform and record music since then, the new album will be Calvi’s first since her 2013 sophomore LP. Its reveal comes a little more than a month since she revealed a string of European tour dates and let fans know new music was on the way.

The album’s first single, Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy, is out now. The full LP, Hunter, will follow on August 31.

In a statement about the album on her website, Calvi writes, in part, “The intent of this record is to be primal and beautiful, vulnerable and strong, to be the hunter and the hunted.” — AFP-Relaxnews