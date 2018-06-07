Kanye West and Kid Cudi reveal Murakami-designed album art

Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue in Toronto, Canada July 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is behind the newly unveiled album art for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s joint LP, Kids See Ghosts.

Murakami took to Twitter to reveal the art, to which Kid Cudi replied, “Takashi u rule!!,” while also tweeting out the image himself.

Kids See Ghosts is expected out on Friday and is to debut this week at a listening party in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from Kid Cudi’s manager, Dennis Cummings.

The album will be the latest in a string of LPs produced by Kanye to come out in recent weeks, following his own Ye and Pusha-T’s Daytona. — AFP-Relaxnews