Kanye West and Kid Cudi reveal Murakami-designed album art

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is behind the newly unveiled album art for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s joint LP, Kids See Ghosts.
Murakami took to Twitter to reveal the art, to which Kid Cudi replied, “Takashi u rule!!,” while also tweeting out the image himself.
Kids See Ghosts is expected out on Friday and is to debut this week at a listening party in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from Kid Cudi’s manager, Dennis Cummings.
The album will be the latest in a string of LPs produced by Kanye to come out in recent weeks, following his own Ye and Pusha-T’s Daytona. — AFP-Relaxnews
KIDS SEE GHOSTS— takashi murakami (@takashipom) June 6, 2018
