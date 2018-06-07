First trailer for ‘Mortal Engines’ released (VIDEO)

‘Mortal Engines’ has Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ as producers and co-writers. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for the December 2018 film adaptation of Philip Reeves’s popular children’s novel Mortal Engines, directed by Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit assistant Christian Rivers.

Plunging its viewers into a world so ruined by human war that cities have become mobile in an effort to escape unnatural disaster, the first Mortal Engines trailer introduces four key players.

Robert Sheehan, who was involved with an unrelated book adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, becomes Tom Natsworthy, the young trainee historian who prevents a masked woman from assassinating the head of his guild, Thaddeus Valentine.

Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix) is on board as Valentine, whose cruel intentions are soon revealed when he rewards Tom for his valour by booting him out of the desolate wastes.

That’s because Tom has learned the woman’s name, Hester Shaw, who accuses Valentine of having her mother killed.

Shaw is portrayed by Hera Hilmar, an Icelandic actress who began her international career in 2008 film festival favourite (and Cannes Palme d’Or nominee) 2 Birds.

Since then she has appeared in Ken Follett adaptation World Without End, Tolstoy conversion Anna Karenina and historical TV drama Da Vinci’s Demons, working opposite Baltasar Kormákur in The Oath, Ben Kingsley in An Ordinary Man, and Michiel Huisman in The Ottoman Lieutenant.

Also involved is South Korean singer Jihae as Anna Fang, a powerful fighter pilot and combatant who comes to Tom and Hester’s aid and, in doing so, further entrenches battle lines between her outlaw faction and the so-called Traction Cities.

Mortal Engines is set to begin its international release the week of December 14, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews