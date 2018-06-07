Dr M chairs National Finance Council meeting

The meeting was held to discuss matters on financial management of the state governments and related issues. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is at the Finance Ministry here today to chair a National Finance Council meeting.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad.

The Prime Minister arrived at 9.40am. Also seen entering the Finance Ministry building were the respective states’ Menteri Besar and Chief Minister.

The meeting is held to discuss matters on financial management of the state governments and related issues. — Bernama