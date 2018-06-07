Cops: Musa Aman possibly hiding in Brunei

The former Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman was last seen publicly leaving Sabah for Kuala Lumpur on May 14. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Police believe Tan Sri Musa Aman to be in Brunei and have engaged their counterparts in the country for assistance to track down the former chief minister wanted for criminal intimidation of the Sabah’s Governor.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun also said Musa may have left the country via unofficial means.

“We are currently still tracking his exact whereabouts as records obtained from the Immigration Department showed Musa still within the country,” he said after launching Ops Selamat 13/2018 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Menara TM today.

